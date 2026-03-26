AIADMK Forges Ahead In Poll Preparedness

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK completed its seat sharing with allies, allotting 27 constituencies to the BJP, keeping 169 seats for its candidates and those contesting in the ‘two leaves’ symbol and even announcing the first set of its candidates comprising the top honchos of the party fighting from their traditional fiefdoms.

By establishing itself as the leader of the NDA in Tamil Nadu through the announcement on Wednesday, the AIADMK did not completely accede all the constituencies associated with temples to the BJP, as per the latter wish. At least the Thiruparankundram constituencies were not handed to the BJP, which reportedly wanted to create communal discord there recently.

In Kanyakumari district, where the BJP had won MP and MLA elections in the past, it had taken Nagercoil, Vilavancode, Colachel and Padmanabhapuram constituencies to field candidates for the April 23 elections that would see the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss fighting the polls from 18 constituencies, T T V Dinakaran’s AMMK from 11 seats, the TMC of G K Vasan from 5 seats. The IJK, TMMK and Puratchi Bharatham have been earmarked four seats together.

Having already unveiled its manifesto in multiple phases well in advance, AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi also kick started the coalition’s campaign for the elections from Mylapore, which had been allotted to the BJP that is yet to announce its candidates as the high command in Delhi has not yet finalised the list.

The DMK continued with its election related work and alliance parties submitted their wish list of constituencies to the committee set up under DMK treasurer T R Baalu for finalizing the seat sharing in the coalition. After finalizing the seats for each of the constituents of the alliance, the DMK will announce candidates for the seats that would come to it.

In the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), interviews continued for the selection of candidates for all the 234 constituencies and the process is expected to be completed before Friday, when party president Vijay would introduce all the 234 candidates from a single stage in Mahabalipuram. Since the fledgling party was go solo, it only has the task of identifying 234 candidates

The Naam Tamilar Katchi of Seeman, also contesting without any alliance, has already started their campaign. Seeman was going from town to town canvassing votes for his party candidates, adding flavor to the election season that will pick up momentum only after the campaigns of the alliances led by DMK and AIADMK touch a crescendo.