AIADMK, DMK Intensify the Campaigns

Chennai:The AIADMK launched its campaign for the coming Assembly elections by taking directly on the ruling DMK through the distribution of pamphlets carrying details of what it called the ‘punishment bill’ that compared the rise in household expense in the present regime highlighting the increased electricity fares and house tax, while the DMK drew up a schedule for veteran orators to address voters in all the 234 constituencies.

Announcing the campaign titled ‘Vidiya Aatchi – Ungal Veetu Bille satchi’ (your household bills is evidence for the rule that has not dawned), AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the people were suffering due to the increase in taxes and other tariffs while the DMK’s month long outreach programme aims at highlighting the DMK government’s achievements.



The DMK’s campaign would also collect feedback from the people and also find out what their expectations were from the government. The speakers, comprising Ministers, MPs, MLAs and veteran campaigners, have been instructed to not just address public meetings but spearhead interactive sessions.



The schedule for the speakers covers all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State and they are expected to engage local stakeholders, students, entrepreneurs and trade unionists in their interactions.



The AIADMK press release said that the campaigners will compare the achievements of the past AIADMK regimes with the present DMK government in printouts that would be prepared by taking help from the IT wing of the party and the active participation of the office-bearers of the 82 party districts.



First the campaign to raise awareness among the people about the present government increasing the financial burden of the people when compared to the earlier rule would be carried out at the booth level in Municipal Corporation and Municipality areas and then taken to panchayat unions and town panchayats, Palaniswai said.



Palaniswami wanted AIADMK leaders at all levels, including former elected representatives to pitch in for the booth-level awareness campaign across the State to put an end to the DMK rule.



Apart from the DMK and AIADMK, the fledgling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) also organized a meeting of party functionaries in Chennai. Speaking at the event, veteran politician K A Sengottaiyan said the party would sweep the elections and cited various reasons for it. One of them was that, he noted, women’s participation in the leadership was much higher than in other parties.

