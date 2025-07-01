AIADMK Demands CBI Probe in Sivaganga Custodial Death

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Sivaganga custodial death, saying people had lost faith in the state police. AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin over the incident and said "people and us" don't believe the "drama" enacted by the CM on the matter.

Referring to reports, Palaniswami claimed that the post-mortem on the victim, security guard Ajithkumar, revealed a number of injuries on his body and called it a "murder that happened due to police atrocity." In a social media post, he said, "Some media may believe in your drama like holding review meeting or transferring the case to the CB-CID. Whether the people or us-- we just don't believe in the drama." There was no safety for the public in the DMK rule, he charged. "People have no faith in the fake police FIR. Therefore this case should be transferred to the CBI," he added. He also held the CM "responsible" for the incident and demanded answer.

BIG BREAKING: In the Tiruppuvanam Ajithkumar custodial death case, a petition will be filed on behalf of TVK, seeking a High Court–monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a fair and independent inquiry. #TVKVijay @TVKVijayHQ @TVKPartyHQ — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) July 1, 2025

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. People had many questions over the death of Ajithkumar, he said in a post on 'X.'