AIADMK Blames DMK for Losing Google Deal to AP

Madurai: With tech giant Google choosing neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for a USD 15 bn data hub project, the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday took a swipe at the ruling DMK's investments initiatives, saying the state lost out despite company CEO Sundar Pichai being a "son of the soil."

The DMK government should have approached the Google CEO for getting the project to the state, senior AIADMK leader and former minister R B Udhayakumar said.

Missing such a huge opportunity shows the State government's 'apathy' in attracting big ticket investments, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition Party in the State Assembly said.

Talking to reporters here, Udhayakumar slammed the TN Industries Minister TRB Rajaa for his comments stating that Tamil Nadu has received many investments from various places.

Whenever the AIADMK asks Rajaa to submit a white paper on the total investments received by the Government, he shows a 'blank paper' and boasts on social media that Tamil Nadu has garnered this many investments, he said.

"But, today, the fact is Tamil Nadu has not received any investments.", he claimed.

Udhayakumar noted that the Google is led by Sundar Pichai, "a son of the soil" and has been making "a revolution in the Information Technology industry."

"If the DMK government had approached him and offered him a formal invitation, Google would have chosen Tamil Nadu. But, the Tamil Nadu government has lost such a huge opportunity," he said.

Google's initiative would lead to the creation of 6,000 direct and 30,000 indirect jobs in the region, he said.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh will receive Rs 10,000 crore as revenue every year. Missing such a big opportunity shows the State government's apathy in attracting big ticket investments," he said.

Udhayakumar said that the N Chandrababu Naidu led-government in the neighbouring State has been working on "4P strategy -- People, Public,Private, Partnership."

"Based on this strategy, they have received this investment from Google and hereafter Vishakapatnam will grow at rocket speed in attracting new investments," he said.

"Tamil Nadu, at least from now on should pursue actively in bringing in new investments." he urged.

On October 14 Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said the company would invest USD 15 billion over the next 5 years in setting up an AI hub in India, which will include the country's largest data centre in partnership with the Adani Group.

The AI hub at Vishakapatnam would be Google's largest outside the US and include 1-gigawatt data centre campus, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.