AIADMK Comes Down on Vijay Like a Ton of Bricks

Chennai: For the first time the AIADMK came down on Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay like a ton of bricks, reacting to his ‘corrupt force’ remark at Mahabalipuram, and described him as the most corrupt person since he had made several crores of rupees by continuously selling of cinema tickets in the black market for exorbitant rates, which was a clear act of corruption.

Addressing Vijay as ‘Panaiyur Pannaiyar’ (zamindar of Panaiyur), the AIADMK IT wing took exemption to his calling the party ‘a slave of the Union Government’ and said that the AIADMK had only fought for the rights of the State and for the argued in favour of the people’s welfare.

Recalling Vijay waiting with folded hands to meet a former Chief Minister for five hours to get one of his films released, the IT wing told him that corruption was not just about making money through political means but falling at the feet of power centres by exerting undue influence was also corruption.

After calling the AIADMK government as corrupt, how could keep K A Sengottiyan, who as education minister in that government, as a coordinator in his certificated ‘pure force,’ the AIADMK asked and said that his courage was very much evident from the manner in which he closed down his party office for 15 days by going into hiding at Panaiyur for more than 72 days fearing action for the stampede in Karur that killed 41 persons.

A plethora of other political leaders also criticized Vijay. AIADMK former Minister Sellur Raju said that Vijay would not last in politics for more than one election. Speaking to the media in Madurai, Rajy said speaking about corruption by keeping Aadhav Arjuna in his party was a joke. He urged Vijay to come to the political field instead of remaining inside a room.

Other leaders in the BJP, too, criticised Vijay since he attacked the main political parties at his party office-bearers meeting, repeating his description of the DMK as an ‘evil force’ and calling the AIADMK as a corrupt force. Though he did not name the AIADMK, he called it the party that ruled the State earlier, earning the wrath of AIADMK leaders.

The BJP leaders said that the TVK would not last long in politics, while AMMK founder T T V Dinakaran mocked Vijay for his inability to stop selling tickets for his films in the black market.