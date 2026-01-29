Agri Exports Can Touch $100 Bn in Four Years: Survey

Chennai: The Survey finds that the country has the potential to increase its exports of agricultural goods, food and beverages and marine exports to $100 billion in four years.

By maintaining a delicate balance between fulfilling domestic demand and harnessing its export potential, India’s remarkable achievements in agricultural production can translate into export-led growth, enabling the country to achieve its goal of $100 billion in agricultural exports. Exports also make farmers more productive and competitive by fostering knowledge accumulation and market feedback.

Agricultural exports increased from $34.5 billion in FY20 to $51.1 billion in FY25, registering a CAGR of 8.2 per cent. However, between FY23 and FY25, the country’s agriculture exports have stagnated. Meanwhile, global exports of agricultural products rose from $2.3 trillion in 2022 to $2.4 trillion in 2024.

India is the world's second-largest agricultural producer by value. However, according to the WTO’s World Trade Statistics, the country’s share in global agricultural exports has increased only modestly from 1.1 per cent in 2000 to 2.2 per cent in 2024. This disparity between production value and export performance highlights the significant untapped potential for expanding trade in agricultural products.

India must explore all opportunities to increase its export earnings to pay for the import needs of a growing economy. Agricultural exports are a low-hanging fruit with immense export potential. Importantly, they carry international leverage for India. Policies, therefore, must be aligned with this imperative.