Afghans Sign Off With Facile Win

CHENNAI: Afghanistan salvaged some pride as they signed off their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 82-run victory over Canada at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday. Much was expected of the Afghans, who had stormed into the semifinals in the previous edition, but they failed to replicate their giant-killing act in a formidable group featuring South Africa and New Zealand. They eventually finished third in Group D with two wins in four games.

With the Super Eight line-up already finalised, the dead rubber still attracted around 18,000 spectators. The win for Afghanistan also doubled as a fitting farewell for head coach Jonathan Trott, whose four-year tenure at the helm concluded on a high.

The architects of Afghanistan’s clinical show were opener Ibrahim Zadran, who slammed an unbeaten 95 off 56 balls, and veteran off-spinner Mohammad Nabi who took four wickets for just seven runs in his likely World Cup swansong. Afghanistan posted a formidable 200 for four, built around a decisive 95-run partnership off 60 balls between Zadran and No.4 batter Sediqullah Atal (44).

Canada’s chase never truly gathered momentum. Three wickets fell inside the powerplay and by the 10-over mark, half the side had returned to the pavilion.

Earlier, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Zadran had provided a brisk opening, but Jaskaran Singh jolted Afghanistan with a double strike in the final over of the powerplay. Gurbaz, after carving back-to-back boundaries, holed out at deep point, and Gulbadin Naib followed immediately, trapped for a first-ball duck. Reduced to 49 for two, Afghanistan steadied themselves to 86 for two at the halfway mark.

Zadran’s assault was audacious in range. Off Zadran's five sixes, a hoick over his shoulder to send the ball over fine leg was eye-catching. His half-century arrived in 33 balls, after which he accelerated further.