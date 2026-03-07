Actor Vijay to Announce Poll Promises at Party's Women's Day Celebration

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay, who will participate in the TVK's International Women's Day celebrations at Mamallapuram near here on Saturday, will announce key welfare schemes for women for the upcoming Assembly election, the party said. He will participate in the party event from 3 pm to 5 pm at a hotel in Mamallapuram and entry will be only through QR-code passes, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's general secretary N Anand said in a statement here on March 6.

"Those participating in this programme have been given entry passes containing QR code. Except them, no one else will be allowed to participate in the programme," he said. Also, the TVK will observe Women's Day on March 8 in all the party districts.