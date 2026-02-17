Actor Trisha Condemns BJP Leader's Remark

Chennai: Facing flak for his remarks linking actor Trisha Krishnan with TVK chief Vijay and following a nudge from party leaders including its women's wing chief, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday expressed regret over his comments and said they “slipped out by mistake.”

Krishnan, a well-known actor who has paired opposite top actors including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, slammed the “distasteful and inappropriate” remarks. Without naming Nagenthran, she criticised the remarks made by a “person holding a high stature in Tamil Nadu's political space”.

The actress posted on her social media, a legal communique in the wake of Nagenthran's comments linking her to Vijay while trying to criticise the actor-politician.

The statement, dated February 15 and issued through her counsel, clarified that Trisha maintained a strictly neutral political stance and is not affiliated with any political party.

The actress' legal team stated that she never expected such remarks from a “person holding a high stature” in the state's political space. Nagenthran is also a legislator, representing Tirunelveli constituency in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The statement further noted that Trisha “wishes to be defined” solely by her professional work in cinema rather than any alleged political alignment. It called for responsibility and equanimity from those in public positions, asserting that personal lives should not be the subject of public discourse.

The controversy erupted after Nagenthran, while commenting on Vijay's political entry and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a personal reference to the actress that was widely circulated on social media and slammed by many as in bad taste.

The legal notice, which Trisha posted on Instagram account with a “Disrespect should and always will be called out”, requested that the actor's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her.

Nagenthran had come under attack from various quarters, including DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for his remarks.

Soon after, in an impromptu press briefing in Tirunelveli, Nagenthran said what he spoke that day “slipped out by mistake”.

“As far as my political life is concerned, I have never allowed any criticism regarding any individual, nor have I spoken such criticism myself. What I spoke that day was a word that slipped out by mistake; regarding that, our All India Leader (Mahila Morcha chief) Vanathi Srinivasan and former state president K. Annamalai had spoken with me. If anyone is truly saddened by this, I express my sincere regret from the bottom of my heart,” said the BJP chief.

Earlier in the day too, while talking to reporters in Madurai, Nagenthran had claimed he never meant to hurt anyone.

Meanwhile, some TVK functionaries filed a police complaint here against Nainar's remarks.