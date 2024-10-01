Actor Rajinikanth is stable, should be in home in two days, says hospital

Chennai: Actor Rajnikant, who has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, was stable and should be home in two days, the hospital said even as his film fans and the people of the State, led by Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, wished him a speedy recovery on Tuesday.

‘He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method,’ the hospital’s director of medical services R K venkatachalam said in medical bulletin, adding ‘We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned.’

As news of the actor’s admission to the ICU on Monday night spread, his fans were worried and wanted to know his exact condition. So State Health Minister M Subramanian made enquiries with the hospital and then addressed media persons, dispelling the fears of the fans over the actor taken to hospital in a serious condition..

Apart from the Governor and Chief Minister who took to X for sending across the ‘get well soon’ message, other political leaders like TNCC president K Selvaperunthogai and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss wished him a speedy recovery through statements and messages.

The medical bulletin said ‘Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Sai Sathish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)’ putting at rest all rumours that started making the rounds about the actor admitted to the ICU in a serious condition in the morning.

