Action Already Taken: CM Stalin on Sivaganga Custodial Death

Following the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said that the state government has already taken action in the case.“We have already taken action. Action against the higher official has also been taken today,” the Chief Minister said.The Tamil Nadu government has shifted out Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police, Ashish Rawat, and posted him on "compulsory wait" at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai.This move follows the custodial death of Ajith Kumar, a temple security guard, who allegedly died while in police custody in Sivaganga district.Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP), G. Chandeesh, has been given additional charge as the SP of Sivaganga district.The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch–Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) for further investigation into the incident.Meanwhile, the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench on Tuesday heard a suo motu case regarding the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar.During the hearing, advocate Henri Tiphagne submitted photographs as evidence, alleging that Ajith Kumar was beaten with plastic pipes and iron rods. A video showing the police assaulting Ajith Kumar was also played before the judges.Advocate Marish Kumar had earlier filed a petition in this case, which is currently under hearing. Advocate Henri Tiphagne has also filed a petition seeking to be added as a petitioner, and his plea is being considered.During the hearing, the judge questioned, “Why did the police not register a case even after a jewellery theft complaint was filed?”The Tamil Nadu government had earlier suspended six police personnel from duty in connection with the custodial death, which occurred during an inquiry on June 28.An official statement from the government said all legal procedures mandated in custodial death cases were properly and transparently followed. A post-mortem report was obtained and further action was taken promptly after its receipt.Based on the findings of the post-mortem, the case has now been converted into a criminal case, and five police personnel have been arrested in connection with the incident.A case has been officially registered at the Tirupuvanam Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act and forwarded for judicial investigation.Ajith Kumar had been picked up by the police following a complaint filed by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who alleged that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car.