Aavin Slashes Price of Ghee, Paneer

Chennai: Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative of Milk Producers’ Federation, announced the slashing of prices for ghee and paneer in view of the Union Government reducing GST rates and one one-litre jar of ghee that was hitherto priced at Rs 690 would be sold for Rs 650, a press release said.

Similarly, the price of a 250-gram packet of paneer has been reduced to Rs 110 from Rs 120 and the half-kilogram packet from Rs 300 to Rs 275.

The cooperative that deals with supply of milk and sales of a wide range of milk products all over the State had always been sharing 90 per cent of its profits with the milk producers, the release said.