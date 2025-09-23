 Top
Aavin Slashes Price of Ghee, Paneer

Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
23 Sept 2025 12:59 AM IST

One-litre ghee jar now Rs 650; paneer prices lowered by up to Rs 25 per pack

Tamil Nadu milk cooperative passes on GST benefit to consumers while supporting producers. (ANI Photo)

Chennai: Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative of Milk Producers’ Federation, announced the slashing of prices for ghee and paneer in view of the Union Government reducing GST rates and one one-litre jar of ghee that was hitherto priced at Rs 690 would be sold for Rs 650, a press release said.

Similarly, the price of a 250-gram packet of paneer has been reduced to Rs 110 from Rs 120 and the half-kilogram packet from Rs 300 to Rs 275.

The cooperative that deals with supply of milk and sales of a wide range of milk products all over the State had always been sharing 90 per cent of its profits with the milk producers, the release said.

