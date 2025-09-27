A Tragedy That Could Have Been Averted

Chennai: The stampede in Karur that claimed at least 31 lives, including school children and an infant, and left 40 others injured on Saturday, was a disaster waiting to happen. The unruly behaviour of crowds gathered to hear Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay turned fatal, raising the haunting question on everyone’s mind—even as the tragedy unfolded: Where was Vijay?

Eyewitnesses said the chaos erupted even as Vijay was addressing the tightly packed gathering. Amid the panic, he reportedly left the venue in haste without waiting to know the fate of the victims. Many believe the tragedy could have been avoided with proper crowd management, both by the organisers and participants.

More than an hour later, when Vijay was spotted at Tiruchi airport, he brushed past the media without offering a comment, drawing sharp criticism. By then, however, the state government had swung swiftly into action.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin convened urgent discussions with officials and announced that he would personally leave for Karur on Sunday morning to oversee rescue and relief operations. He directed party leader and Karur strongman V. Senthil Balaji to rush to hospitals where the injured, many in critical condition in ICUs, were receiving treatment.

Stalin also deployed Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to Karur, instructing them to coordinate with District Collector and Intelligence ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham. Collectors from neighbouring districts like Tiruchi and Dindigul were roped in to assist relief efforts.

Preliminary reports suggest that some school students and an infant perished in the crush triggered by a sudden rush at the venue. Unconfirmed accounts indicated that people perched atop tree branches may have tumbled down, sparking panic.

Police sources pointed out that despite repeated advisories against bringing children, many participants carried toddlers and minors into the packed meeting zone. Matters worsened as Vijay arrived nearly seven hours late—scheduled for noon, but reaching only by 7 p.m.—leaving the crowd restless and dehydrated. The organisers, unprepared for the swelling numbers, failed to make basic arrangements like drinking water, seating, or security coordination.

It was this deadly mix of mismanagement, crowd frenzy, and negligence that turned a political rally into a preventable tragedy, leaving behind grief—and angry questions about accountability.