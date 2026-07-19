A R Rahman Congratulates G V Prakash Kumar for Receiving National Award

New Delhi: Composer A R Rahman congratulated his nephew G V Prakash Kumar on receiving a National Award for his work in the film "Amaran" and called it a "proud moment".

Kumar won the Best Music Direction (Background Score) award at the 2nd National Film Awards on Saturday. Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards recognised and celebrated achievements in Indian cinema in 2024.

Rahman shared a post on his X handle on Sunday as he congratulated Kumar for his award. "Congratulations, @gvprakash on your 3rd National Award," he wrote in the post.

"A proud moment for our family as we celebrate our 10th National Award together. Your passion, sincerity, and dedication to music continue to inspire. Wishing you many more milestones ahead," he added.

Kumar has previously received an award in the Best Music Direction (Background Score) category in 2022 for his work in "Soorarai Pottru". He received another award in the Best Music Direction (Songs) category for "Vaathi" in 2025.