97.37 Lakh Voters Deleted in Final Electoral Roll Released by TN CEO

Chennai: The Election Commission on Monday released the final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu in which 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories, leaving the number of electors in the southern state at 5.67 crore. Addressing a press conference, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore.

She said that 97.37 lakh names were deleted under various categories while 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll.

Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with reference to January 1,2026 as the qualifying date, was conducted in the state from October 27, 2025, and the final electoral roll was published today.

As on October 27, 2025, there were 6,41,14,587 electors enrolled in the state. Following the enumeration, draft roll was published on December 19, 2025, and the number stood at 5,43,76,756.

"Subsequently, during the period for filing of claims and objections from December 19, 2025, to January 30, 2026, the names of 27.53 lakh eligible electors were added, and 4.23 lakh ineligible persons' names were deleted," she said.

As per final roll, the male voters account for 2,77,38,925; female: 2,89,60,838; and Third Gender: 7,617. The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years is 12.51 lakh, electors marked as Persons with Disability was 4.63 lakh and senior citizen electors (85+) are 3.99 lakh, Patnaik said.

The Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors with 5,36,991 electors , followed by Avadi in Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772 voters.

The Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai district accounts for the lowest number of electors with 1,16,896 followed by Egmore (SC) in the state capital with 1,34,879 voters.

The final electoral roll is available on CEO's website https://elections.tn.gov.in. Electors can check their names by visiting the site.

Patnaik urged the voters to verify their names in the electoral roll and, if required, submit applications for inclusion (Form-6), correction (Form-8), or deletion (Form-7) through online or offline modes.

The process of continuous updation of rolls was on, she added.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, who is the district election officer, released the electoral rolls for 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district.