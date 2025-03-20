7-Year-Old TN Girl Becomes Youngest Taekwondo Instructor, Sets World Record

Samyuktha Narayanan, a 7-year-old girl from India, has made history by becoming the youngest Taekwondo instructor ever, earning her a place in the Guinness World Records. Her remarkable achievement highlights her dedication to martial arts at such a young age.

Samyuktha, who hails from Tamil Nadu, began her Taekwondo journey at the age of three. With rigorous training and an unwavering passion for the sport, she quickly progressed through the ranks. At just seven years old, she cleared all necessary certifications and demonstrated exceptional skills, qualifying as a Taekwondo instructor.

Guinness World Records officially recognized her as the youngest Taekwondo instructor after verifying her credentials and training history. The organization praised her discipline and determination, emphasizing how rare it is for someone so young to achieve this level of expertise.

Samyuktha’s parents and coaches expressed immense pride in her accomplishment. Her coach, a seasoned martial artist, stated that her dedication and hard work set her apart from others her age. “She trains for hours every day and has an incredible focus on perfecting her techniques,” he said.

Speaking about her achievement, Samyuktha shared her excitement and gratitude. “I love Taekwondo, and I want to teach more kids how to be strong and confident,” she said. Her goal is to inspire other children to take up martial arts and develop self-discipline and resilience.

Her record-breaking feat has drawn admiration from the martial arts community in India and beyond. Many see her as a role model for young athletes, proving that age is no barrier to success in sports.

With her passion and skills, Samyuktha Narayanan is set to make even greater strides in the world of Taekwondo.