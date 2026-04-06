3,000-Year-Old Rock Paintings Found In Tirupathur District

TIRUPATHUR: A field study conducted by Dr K. Mohan Gandhi, Professor of the Tamil Department at Holy Hearts College, Tirupathur, and educationist M. Munisamy, led to the discovery of rock paintings dating back around 3,000 years. These paintings revealed that ancient Tamil tribes lived as hunting communities, residing in caves and creating such artworks.

Mohan Gandhi said that based on information provided by a student named Rajasekar from Holy Hearts College, their research team carried out a field study in a village called Kothur in Tirupathur district. The site known as Kannaan Parai (Kalyana Parai), located on the border between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, is believed by local residents to have been a place where their ancestors once conducted marriage ceremonies.

Early Tamils, living as hunting communities in mountain caves, based on their hunting experiences, painted scenes they witnessed on the upper surfaces of the caves. These paintings included depictions of peacocks, horses, warriors riding horses and fighting with bows and arrows, as well as individual warriors engaged in combat using bows, arrows, and shields. Many of the paintings are found in a damaged condition.

He urged that this historically significant site should be declared a tourist destination by the Tirupathur district administration. He also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary steps to preserve these ancient rock paintings.