22 Rameswaram Fishermen Arrested by Lankan Navy

Rameswaram:Two incidents of the Sri Lankan navy arresting 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizing their four fishing boats has caused great unrest among the fishermen of Rameswaram.

On Wednesday, more than 450 fishing boats from Rameswaram went out to sea. They were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar when the Sri Lankan navy, which arrived in the area, arrested 18 fishermen on the charge of fishing across the border.



This includes six fishermen from a boat belonging to Anthony Kurimuraj from Victoria City, Thangachimadam, one fisherman in a boat belonging to Venkatesan, and 11 fishermen in a boat belonging to Alex Daniel from Anthonypuram, Thangachimadam, and their three boats.

In a similar case, fishermen who had set out to fish from Mandapam Wednesday, were fishing near Neduntheevu in the Palk Strait. The Sri Lankan navy seized the fishing boat belonging to Malairajan and arrested four fishermen from it on the charge of fishing across the border and interrogated them.

The 22 fishermen arrested on charges of fishing across the border in Sri Lankan waters were handed over to the Jaffna and Mannar fisheries and aquatic resources department officials and produced before the Kayts police station and Mannar magistrate’s courts for further legal action.

The Kayts magistrate ordered 12 fishermen to be remanded until March 4.

This has caused unrest among Tamil Nadu fishermen.

