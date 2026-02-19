2 Arrested For Assaulting MTC Conductor, Woman Passenger

Chennai: Two persons were arrested for making obscene gestures and assaulting a woman passenger inside an MTC bus at Ennore. When the conductor asked the predators to get down from the vehicle, they attacked him also.

According to a complaint lodged by Pradeepkumar (36), driver of MTC bus on route 1C from Island Grounds to Ennore, Kumar (32) from Tondiarpet and Desinguraja (21) living in Kasimedu boarded the bus in Kalmandapam stop. They used abusive words against the conductor Manimaran when he asked them to buy tickets. Then they made obscene gestures at a woman passenger and assaulted her, when she objected. When the conductor intervened and asked them to alight, they assaulted and kicked him before running away from the spot. The conductor who fainted was taken to the Stanley hospital for treatment. The driver and the woman passenger lodged a complaint with the Fishing Harbour police station. After police investigations, the two persons were arrested.