13 School Kids On Excursion To Kodaikanal Injured In Mishap

PERAMBALUR: Thirteen school students and their van driver were injured when their van rammed a lorry and capsized into the roadside valley in the Kalpadi section road, near Perambalur, in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the more than 20, plus-2 students, along with their teachers of a private school in Tiruttani, after the completion of their public examinations, were on way to Kodaikanal on an excursion when the mishap occurred.

Of the 13 students injured, Balamuruga (18) suffered a fracture in his leg while van driver Vengat (29) also suffered injuries.

All the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Perambalur.

Following the accident, vehicular traffic on the Tiruchy-Chennai national highway was severely hit for an hour.

The Perambalur police rushed to the spot and removed the van to restore traffic.

Further investigations are on.