 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

11 Persons Killed in Tamil Nadu as Two Govt Buses Collide Head-On

Tamil Nadu
30 Nov 2025 7:05 PM IST

The mishap occurred approximately 15 km away from Karaikudi, and all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot

11 Persons Killed in Tamil Nadu as Two Govt Buses Collide Head-On
x
Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment. (Image via X)

Sivaganga: As many as 11 persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.

According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 kms away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot.

Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official told PTI.

On the cause of the accident, the official said, "it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear. We are looking into it."


( Source : PTI )
Sivaganga bus collision incident state-run bus accident news Karaikudi traffic mishap report head-on collision fatalities injured passengers transported hospitals 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X