11 Persons Killed in Tamil Nadu as Two Govt Buses Collide Head-On

Sivaganga: As many as 11 persons were killed and over 20 injured on Sunday after two state-run buses collided head-on, police said.

According to a senior district police official, the mishap occurred approximately 15 kms away from Karaikudi and all the 11 persons --8 women, 2 men and a child-- were killed on the spot.

Over 20 persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to state-run facilities for treatment, the senior official told PTI.

On the cause of the accident, the official said, "it was a head-on collision, the reason is not clear. We are looking into it."