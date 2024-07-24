Chennai: State Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarsu blamed the AIADMK for the current hike in power tariff that led to protests by some opposition parties, including the AIADMK that held agitations all over the State on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the increase in electricity charges.

Thennarasu, speaking to the media at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, said that the State government was obliged to go in for the increase in tariff every year under the Uday Electricity Scheme.

While the DMK and the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa opposed the scheme when it was proposed, the AIADMK government agreed to be part of it when the Chief Minister was hospitalized. The then Electricity Minister signed the tripartite agreement in 2017 to be part of the Scheme, which necessitates the revision of rates every year, he said.

The Minister also accused the AIADMK of incurring heavy loss to the electricity department during its 10 year rule after 2011 and sending the department into the red.