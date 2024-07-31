Tamil Nadu: DMK Dismisses Ramnad Leader Over Drug Link

Chennai: DMK general secretary Duraimurugan dismissed the party’s minority welfare wing vice president of Ramanathapuram district, Syed Ibrahim, from the primary membership and all posts on Tuesday and urged party functionaries not to have any truck with him.

Duraimurugan’s announcement came in the wake of the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding action against drug peddlers in the wake of the seizure of 6 kg of methamphetamine at the Kilambakkam bus stand and another kg of the drug at a godown in Redhills, totally worth Rs 70 crore.

One of the X users reacted to the post of Palaniswami pointing out that the person arrested in connection with the drug smuggling was Syed Ibrahim, the DMK functionary.

State BJP president K Annamalai also put out a message on X, pointing to the arrest of Syed Ibrahim, and demanding a reply from Chief Minister M K Stalin on more and more DMK functionaries indulging in drug smuggling.