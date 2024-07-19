Tamil Nadu Day Celebrated

Chennai: ‘Tamil Nadu Day’ was celebrated on Thursday with Chief Minister M K Stalin putting out a message on X that just said ‘Long live Tamil Nadu, long live Tamil Nadu, long live Tamil Nadu’ and attached a video clipping of a speech of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who passed a resolution in State’s Legislative Assembly on this day in 1967 changing the name of the Madras State to Tamil Nadu.

In the video Annadurai is talking about regaining the name after the DMK government came to power. The rechristening of the State was one of the major achievements of the DMK government that came to power in 1967.

An event was organized to mark the day in Kanchipuram, at the behest of the Chief Minister, with State Minister for MSMEs T M Anbarasan and Minister for Tamil Development and Information M P Saminathan taking part in it.

Saminthan said that ‘Tamil Nadu Day’ was being celebrated for the third consecutive year after the Chief Minister wanted the people to know about the significance of the day. This year, Kanchipuram, which happened to be the home town of Annadurai, was chosen for the event organized by the department of Tamil Development and Information.

In the run up to the day, the department had organized elocution and essay writing competitions for students at the State level and the prizes for the winners were given away on the occasion. A conference titled ‘Tamil Nadu Vazhvum, Varalarum’ (The life and history of Tamil Nadu) was organized.