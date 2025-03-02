Srisailam Brahmotsvam concludes

Kurnool: The 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam at Srisailam temple in Nandyal district concluded on Saturday with the Dhwajavarohanam ceremony where the Dhwaja Patakam was removed from the Dhwaja Sthambham.

The celebrations began on February 19 with Ankurarpana and Ganapathi Puja led by temple executive officer M. Srinivasa Rao. On Shivaratri, the Paagaalankarana and Kalyanotsavam were performed in a traditional manner.

Throughout the festival, various Alankaram and vahana sevas were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi every evening.

On the final day, the temple authorities conducted the Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekantha Seva. According to officials, around 15 lakh devotees visited the temple during the festivities.