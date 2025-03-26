South states should get more central aid: Experts

Hyderabad: Financial allocation to southern states must be increased to ensure equitable resource distribution, said Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, arguing that the current framework disadvantages these states despite their strong performance in development, education and infrastructure.

He was speaking at the two-day national conference on “Fiscal Federalism in India: Devolution, Development, and Economic Dynamics” conducted by Dr B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in collaboration with the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TGCHE) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research-Southern Regional Centre (ICSSR-SRC).

Addressing the conference, Prof. Pinaki Chakraborty from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), New Delhi, noted that post-Covid, the 16th Finance Commission has been engaging with states to address economic development and fiscal management.

TGCHE chairman V. Balakista Reddy shared his views on India's economic growth. Aravind Varier, a life member of the Indian Society for Technical Education, described economic federalism as a complex interaction of decentralisation, development and financial dynamics.

Dr K. Krishna Reddy, head of the department of economics at BRAOU and conference director, explained that the conference aims to guide research and propose policy recommendations for a fairer financial distribution across India’s regions.