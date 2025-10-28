South Dominates: 70% of Women Factory Workers in Four States

Chennai: Four southern states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh—collectively account for over 70 percent of women employed in India’s formal manufacturing sector, with Tamil Nadu alone reporting more than 40 percent female participation in factory roles, according to a new study by GI Group Holding.

The report highlights a stark regional disparity: industrially advanced states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat register only single-digit representation of women in manufacturing, underscoring that economic growth does not automatically translate into gender-inclusive industrial development.

Nationally, women constitute just one in five workers on factory floors, reflecting persistent structural barriers. Key challenges include inadequate safety measures for night shifts, absence of childcare facilities, entrenched gender stereotypes regarding suitable occupations, and limited access to vocational training. Despite progressive policies, implementation remains inconsistent across regions.

The study reveals sectoral concentration: nearly two-thirds of women factory workers are employed in apparel and textiles, with significant presence also in food processing and tobacco manufacturing. However, high-growth sectors such as automotive, electronics, and precision engineering continue to have minimal female representation.

Encouraging trends are emerging. Increased automation in assembly and quality control has prompted companies to recruit more women, with several firms now targeting 30 to 50 percent female workforce on production lines. Apprenticeship programs specifically for women in manufacturing have reportedly tripled over the past two years.

Industrial corridors in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh have introduced incentives for companies adopting gender-balanced hiring practices, signaling policy alignment with industry needs.

“Integrating more women into manufacturing can significantly boost GDP, expand the skilled labor pool, and enhance India’s global competitiveness,” said Sonal Arora, Country Manager, GI Group Holding.

The findings come at a critical juncture as India positions itself as a global manufacturing hub, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to bridge gender gaps in industrial employment.