Sonu Sood Extends Support to Kurnool Girl's Education

Kurnool: Popular Tollywood actor Sonu Sood has stepped forward to assist Devi Kumari, a young woman from Banavanur village in Aspari mandal, Kurnool district, in pursuing her B.Sc. degree. Responding to a plea on social media, Sood generously offered financial aid to Devi Kumari, enabling her to continue her education despite financial constraints faced by her family.

Upon noticing the appeal on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Sood promptly assured Devi Kumari of his support, urging her to pursue her dreams of higher education. True to his word, he has now provided the necessary financial backing for her college studies.

Expressing her profound gratitude, Devi Kumari shared her joy on social media, highlighting how Sood's intervention came at a critical juncture when her family was contemplating discontinuing her education due to financial difficulties. She described Sood's assistance as nothing short of divine, emphasizing how it has reignited her aspirations for education. Sood also took to ‘X’ to thank Devi Kumari for her warm appreciation and confirmed her admission to college. He expressed optimism that his support would enable the "Andhra girl" to achieve great success and bring pride to her family. Sood additionally conveyed his appreciation to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his valuable guidance in this initiative. In a traditional gesture of respect and gratitude, Devi Kumari's family honored Sood by washing his portrait with milk.