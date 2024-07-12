Seethakka to Open First Container Hospital in Telangana

Warangal: For the first time in the state, minister for women and child welfare Danasari Anasuya Seethakka will inaugurate a pre-fabricated health sub-centre, popular as container hospital, for providing emergency medical treatment to people living in the remote agency area of Pocharam in Bandhala gram panchayat of Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district.

There are no road facilities or hospitals within a range of 40–50 kilometres radius in this area. As a result, people belonging to Adivasi and tribal communities face a lot of problems for getting themselves treated, particularly when seasonal diseases break out every year. Many people lose their lives as a result.

Even health staff face a lot of problems in reaching the villages located in dense forest regions and remote areas.

Having understood the problem, minister Seethakka has taken an initiative and directed the district collector to establish pre-fabricated sub-centre hospitals within the reach of people living in remote areas.

This has led to the establishment of the container hospital in Pocharam village, which is surrounded by Alligudem, Bollepalli, Bandhala and Narsapur villages, where a large number of Adivasi people.

The container hospital has four beds, with separate rooms for nurses and health officials. It has been designed at a cost of ₹7 lakh in Hyderabad.

District health officer Dr. Allem Appaiah, tahsildar Ravinder and village panchayat secretary Ramesh brought the container hospital from Hyderabad in a special vehicle and established it in Pocharam village.

The hospital is likely to be formally inaugurated by minister Seethakka within two to three days.