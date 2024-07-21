SEB Teams Seize Liquor from Karnataka

Kurnool: SEB teams intercepted illegal transportation of Karnataka liquor in Kurnool district on Saturday. In the first raid, SEB teams from Kodumuru, Yemmiganur and Kurnool seized 27 boxes containing 2,592 tetra packets of Karnataka liquor from a Ford EcoSport vehicle traveling from Kurnool to Kodumuru.

Three individuals —Imtiaz from Raichur town in Karnataka, Talari Narasiah from Arekal village in Adoni mandal of Kurnool district and Jindawali were arrested. A case has been registered against Boya Pedda Nagendra of Kambaladinne village in Pedakadubur Mandal in connection with this seizure.

In another operation, the Kurnool Divisional Task Force (DTF) and Yemmiganur SEB Police intercepted an auto near Rampuram pump house and seized 11 boxes of Karnataka liquor, comprising 384 Nips and 288 Dips tetra packets. The Mahindra Alfa DX Auto used for transportation was also confiscated. Four individuals — Madiga Prem Kumar, Mudaliar Ravi, Telugu Manthesh, and Mudaliar Harikrishna — were arrested and remanded in this case. SEB officials and local police collaborated in both operations.