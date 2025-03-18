SCR’s advisory on ticket cancellation, refund

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has issued an advisory outlining ticket cancellation and refund procedures for trains affected by disruptions. The guidelines specify norms for passengers holding reserved tickets on cancelled trains.

According to railway refund rules, if a train is fully cancelled due to accidents, breaches, floods, bandhs, rail roko or other unavoidable circumstances, passengers who booked tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters must surrender them at any PRS counter within three days of the scheduled departure to receive a full refund without cancellation charges.

For e-tickets booked online, cancellations are processed automatically, and the fare is refunded directly to the passenger’s bank account through IRCTC.

Unforeseen situations such as floods, law and order disturbances like bandhs and rail roko, or large-scale infrastructure work may require the cancellation or diversion of train services to ensure passenger safety.

While executing infrastructure upgrades, Indian Railways aims to minimise passenger inconvenience, but service disruptions may still occur.

Passengers would be informed of such changes through media announcements and SMS alerts. The railway authorities have advised travelers to provide the correct mobile numbers of bona fide passengers while booking tickets to ensure timely updates.



