SCR Launches New Train Safety App

Hyderabad: General manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain held a review meeting on the safety of train operations on Monday.

Jain examined the crew's working hours and instructed all the divisional managers to plan proper rest periods for the crew members. The GM launched the SPM (Speedo-meter) application which was developed by the Railways.

The SPM app is an in-house developed application which evaluates crew performance for safety and punctuality, while checking the speeds, braking distance, signal adherence etc.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of SCR.

Arun Kumar instructed officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures in all the operations to avoid any unusual incident which may hamper movement.

He also advised the officials to regularly counsel the running staff like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and station masters, maintenance staff, among others.

He also held a detailed review on the availability of safety items pertaining to engineering, mechanical and signaling equipment.