SBI Hyderabad Organizes 'Pedal for the Planet' Cyclothon

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad circle organised a cyclothon at PV Gyan Bhoomi, in which probationary officers of the 2023 batch along with senior officials participated. The theme was ’Pedal for the Planet.’

The event was flagged off by Rajesh Kumar, chief general manager, Hyderabad circle. “To reduce the carbon footprint, the circle is participating in enhancing generation of renewable energy and increasing carbon offsetting,” he said.

General managers Prakash Chandra Baror and Ravi Kumar Verma spoke of the importance of inculcating sustainable practices.