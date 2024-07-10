Sangareddy: Damodar Rajanarasimha Orders Probe After Rat Found in Food

Hyderabad: Minister for health, medical and family welfare C. Damodar Rajanarasimha has expressed strong disapproval towards officials after a rat was found in the food prepared at the JNTU canteen in Sultanpur, Sangareddy. He directed the additional collector, local RDO, and the district food safety officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report immediately.

The minister also directed them to inspect boardings, hostels, and canteens in all government and private schools and colleges across the state apart from hotels, restaurants, bakeries, and other food businesses. He instructed the officials to immediately cancel the licences of the violators. The minister also urged all the food business operators to obtain an FSSAI licence.