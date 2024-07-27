Road Fatalities in Rachakonda are More in Monsoon

Hyderabad: Watch out, the slippery road season is here. Around 17 people die every week during monsoon due to slippery roads, according to data with the Rachakonda traffic wing. A majority of road accident deaths in the last two years have been in the monsoon season within the commissionerate’s limits.

A police source from the traffic wing said that garbage on the roads and oil droplets from old vehicles are contributing factors.

In 2022, the highest number of road fatalities was reported in June. The 348 cases of road accidents in the month led to 72 deaths from 67 fatal accidents. This averages to 17 deaths from road accidents every week during the rainy season.

In the corresponding period June last year, there were 81 deaths while instances of road accidents also saw an increase.

According to the traffic wing’s ‘Reason wise comparison of road accidents’ report, the highest number of deaths last year were due to over-speeding and self-skidding. Around 206 deaths were reported due to over-speeding, while deaths due to self-skidding was at 23. The slippery roads are the scourge.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rachakonda traffic DCP V. Srinivasulu did not explicitly mention that more deaths were reported due to road accidents in monsoon. However, he did suggest avoiding over-speeding during monsoons as roads are usually slippery and riders are at a higher risk of skidding.

It was noticed that in 2023, most victims of such accidents were two-wheeler riders. The number stood at 235, the highest, pointing at two-wheelers being at a higher risk.

Officials also mentioned that this year also many such deaths are being reported during the monsoon season.