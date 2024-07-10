Revanth’s District Tours Begin, Mahbubnagar Gets Nearly Rs 400 Crore Worth Project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday laid foundation stones for several development works worth Rs 396.09 crore in the Mahbubnagar district.

The Chief Minister visited Mahbubnagar as part of his district tour programme, which is aimed at monitoring the implementation of government schemes and interacting with people and local officials and to interact with Congress workers to strengthen the party at the grassroot level.

He challenged BRS legislators T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao to sit in for an indefinite protest at Arts College in Osmania University.

“If you (Harish Rao and Rama Rao) are really sincere, both should sit for indefinite fast,” said Revanth Reddy, responding to the BRS leaders’ comments on the postponement of exams.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for Palamuru University, a girls hostel at MVS Government Degree College, Government Degree College at Devarakadra, KGVB building in Mahbubnagar rural and Gandide, STP, academic block and gallery works at Palamuru University, CC roads and storage tank and STP in Mahbubnagar Municipality.

Addressing the gathering at the Congress meeting held at Bhuthpur in Mahbubnagar, the Chief Minister said he has conducted a review on the United Mahabubnagar district irrigation projects, education and medical facilities and directed the authorities to complete the Bima, Nettempadu, Koil Sagar, RDS, Palamuru Rangareddy and Kalwakurthy lift Projects.

"This government is yours. The government will follow your instructions and suggestions. The local body elections will be held soon, and every activist of the Congress must work hard in villages for the party’s win. The Congress will recognise the active members and will appoint them in nominated posts. I also finished three years as TPCC chief and he did work with the support of Congress members," Revanth Reddy said.

In a meeting with the officers at the Collectorate, Revanth Reddy directed officials to finish Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project by 2025. He asked the officials to visit the field and make an action plan. “The government is ready to release funds through the green channel. A review should be conducted on the progress of project works every month,” he said.