Top
Home » Southern States

Revanth Reddy urges Telangana electorate to vote for Congress

Southern States
DC Online team
11 May 2024 11:13 AM GMT
To thwart the BJP from taking these measures, the electorate in Telangana should think properly and exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls, Revanth Reddy said
Revanth Reddy urges Telangana electorate to vote for Congress
x
He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders were conspiring to change the Constitution, by aiming at winning 400 LS seats in the general polls. The BJP is planning to make India quota-free by scrapping reservations for the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the electorate in Telangana to vote for the Congress candidates, who are part of the INDIA bloc, in the upcoming general elections, to save democratic spirit in the country.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders were conspiring to change the Constitution, by aiming at winning 400 LS seats in the general polls. The BJP is planning to make India quota-free by scrapping reservations for the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

To thwart the BJP from taking these measures, the electorate in Telangana should think properly and exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls, he said.

Revanth Reddy urged the public to be aware of the malicious intentions of the BJP.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
revanth reddy narendra modi general elections telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick