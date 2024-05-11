Revanth Reddy urges Telangana electorate to vote for Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged the electorate in Telangana to vote for the Congress candidates, who are part of the INDIA bloc, in the upcoming general elections, to save democratic spirit in the country.



He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party leaders were conspiring to change the Constitution, by aiming at winning 400 LS seats in the general polls. The BJP is planning to make India quota-free by scrapping reservations for the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

To thwart the BJP from taking these measures, the electorate in Telangana should think properly and exercise their franchise in the upcoming polls, he said.

Revanth Reddy urged the public to be aware of the malicious intentions of the BJP.