Restore Drinking Water Supply on War Footing in Flood-hit Villages: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed the officials to restore the drinking water supply on a war footing in the flood-affected villages in the state. He instructed officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the people in villages hit by floods.

On Monday, Kalyan discussed and reviewed the rains and flood situation with his party MLAs during the legislative party meeting held at the Assembly premises.

In this connection, the JS MLAs explained the flood situation in their respective constituencies to the Deputy Chief Minister. Kalyan further enquired about the flood situation in 12 villages in Velerupadu mandal in the Polavaram constituency, which are submerged under floodwater due to the Peddavagu project. He also enquired about the flood situation in Kukkanuru mandal and other areas in the twin Godavari districts.

On the occasion, Kalyan instructed the officials to lay special emphasis on supplying drinking water and checking the chlorination of water from time to time to prevent water pollution. He also asked officials to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in the flood-hit villages.

Furthermore, the engineering wing officials of the panchayat raj department have been directed to submit a report on the extent of damage to the roads in the villages and identify the roads that need immediate repair.