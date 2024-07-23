Red Cross Rushes Relief to Flood-ravaged Tribal Areas in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of devastating floods that swept across Andhra Pradesh, the state Red Cross Society swung into action to deliver critical aid to vulnerable tribal communities.

ASR district, one of the areas hardest hit by the relentless downpours, witnessed widespread flooding in tribal villages and hamlets. Thousands of families were displaced and forced to seek refuge in relief camps managed by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Red Cross deployed a team of dedicated volunteers to the severely affected Kunavaram and Chinthoor mandals. These volunteers arrived armed with essential supplies to assist the flood-stricken families.

B.V.S. Kumar, the state coordinator for blood banks and projects, played a key role by personally visiting the Chinthoor relief camps. His presence ensured smooth coordination of relief efforts, guaranteeing the effective distribution of much-needed aid.

Sarala Vandanam, the special collector in charge of flood control command, spearheaded the distribution of Red Cross tarpaulins and mosquito nets to 500 families across Chinthoor and Kunavaram mandals. This vital initiative aimed to provide immediate shelter from the elements and safeguard the communities from mosquito-borne diseases.