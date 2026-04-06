Rahul Gandhi Promises Full Statehood For Puducherry

Puducherry: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reaffirmed the Congress party’s commitment to grant full statehood to Puducherry. Addressing a public meeting at Lawspet, Puducherry on Monday, ahead of legislative assembly elections, he announced that the Congress alliance, if voted to power, will provide monthly financial assistance of two thousand rupees to unemployed youth and create 30 thousand new jobs in the public and private sectors. He also promised to conduct the long-pending local body elections in the union territory within six months of assuming office.

Criticising the NDA led administration, Mr Gandhi alleged that the government in Puducherry is being remotely controlled from Delhi and does not reflect the will of the people. He also claimed that industrial activity in the region has declined, impacting employment.

He lashed out at the ruling AINRC-BJP government over alleged counterfeit drug manufacturing and asserted that it was not just corruption but a murderous act as spurious drugs were distributed across the country. Everybody was aware that "30 per cent commission" was being taken on all contracts in the union territory. The vibrant industrial, textile sector is in terminal decline, and 100s of factories were closed, he alleged.