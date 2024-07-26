Quotes, Bytes Galore in Deputy CM Batti's Budget Speech

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from finance ministers, who often use lyrics of songs, quotes from books, phrases and sayings in their budget speeches. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday quoted Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar, Nelson Mandela and Socrates on several occasions in his two-hour long budget speech in the Legislative Assembly to demonstrate Congress government's commitment for the welfare of all sections.

Referring to Congress government introducing 'Praja Palana' (people's governance), Bhatti quoted Dr BR Ambedkar, "Political democracy cannot succeed without social and economic democracy. These two form the foundation of political democracy. The stronger the foundation, the stronger the democracy".

Talking about agriculture in budget, Bhatti quoted Jawaharlal Nehru, "Everything can wait, but not agriculture". Referring to Congress government's crop loan waiver scheme, Bhatti quoted Nelson Mandela, "It always seems impossible until it's done".

Highlighting the Congress government's priority for panchayat raj and rural development, Bhatti quoted Mahatma Gandhi, "the soul of Bharat lies in its villages."

On women empowerment schemes being implemented by the Congress government, Bhatti quoted Dr B.R. Ambedkar, "I measure the progress of the community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

Talking about the welfare schemes for SC and ST communities, Bhatti quoted Mahatma Gandhi, "I understand democracy as something that gives the weak the same chance as the strong."

Talking about importance given to education, Bhatti quoted Socrates, "Wealth does not bring excellence, but excellence makes wealth and everything else good for men, both individually and collectively."