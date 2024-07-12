PSR IT, MicroLink Networks Login with Rs.500 Crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana secured a Rs.500 crore investment from medical technologies company Medtronic, IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday announced that homegrown company PSR IT Services, in partnership with its US-based collaborator MicroLink Networks, has committed to investing Rs.500 crore in the electronics, IT, and allied sectors.

The investment aims to bolster manufacturing of high data transmission products, including networking cables, IoT devices, IT components, electronic components, telecom equipment, data centre infrastructure, and security products within the state.

MicroLink Networks, headquartered in Houston and founded in 1994, is considering expanding its manufacturing and production unit to Telangana. The company is partnering with PSR IT Services, a unit of PSR Tech Hub, which holds exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for all products under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

MicroLink Networks, which operates offices across the US and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UAE, Spain, and Vietnam, recently held high-level discussions with PSR IT Services and met with Telangana government officials. PSR IT Services has entered into an agreement to become MicroLink Networks' Indian partner, advancing their manufacturing plans in Telangana.

MicroLink Networks CEO Dr Denis Motava, Suman Vallapureddy (managing director of D&H Sahar and official representative for MicroLink Networks), PSR chairman and managing director Pulluri Sri Ranga Rao, and other executives met with Sridhar Babu to discuss establishing the proposed manufacturing unit in Telangana.

Minister Sridhar Babu responded positively to MicroLink Networks' interest in setting up an IT and electronic component manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. He highlighted the state's proactive policies that foster electronic manufacturing, its robust ecosystem, and the availability of a skilled and semi-skilled workforce. Sridhar Babu noted that the talks held between the two industries during his recent US visit have yielded positive results.

While the manufacturing unit is being established, PSR IT Services and MicroLink Networks will collaboratively develop an experience centre to showcase their products and capabilities, a warehouse for stocking products and components, and a distribution network for MicroLink products and services in India and Southeast Asia.

The proposed new unit is expected to provide employment to 700 persons within three years.

MicroLink Networks has a strong presence in the telecommunications, hospitality, security, and automation industries. The company offers inter-connectivity product designs and solutions, with focus on data transmission, networking cables, and IoT products. PSR IT Services focuses on IT, telecom services, delivery, and support, working in areas such as servers, storage, networking, licenses, application implementation, cloud and virtualisation services, infrastructure management, and facilities management services.