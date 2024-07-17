Prasanna Kumar Appointed as Secretary General for AP Legislature

Vijayawada: Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara was appointed Secretary General of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Chinthakayala Ayyanna Patrudu selected Prasanna Kumar for the position to infuse more professionalism into the functioning of the Secretariat of the AP Legislature.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju and minister for legislative affairs Payyavula Keshav endorsed the proposal, while Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu approved his appointment. Prasanna Kumar has nearly 30 years of experience serving the government of India in various capacities.