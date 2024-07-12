Praneeth Hanumanthu Sent to 14-days Remand

Hyderabad: Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Nampally Court on Thursday, and has been moved to Chanchalguda jail. Praneeth stirred up controversy when he made comments during an online podcast about a video featuring a father and daughter.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) had registered an FIR against Hanumanthu and four others who had participated in the online event. He was arrested in Bengaluru, and was brought to the city on a PT warrant and produced before the Nampally Court.

Praneeth was booked under Section 67B of the IT Act (Information Technology Act), the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Section 79 of the IT Act, and Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Under the guise of dark comedy, Praneeth made controversial and vulgar comments against a father and his daughter. He received severe backlash from netizens and celebrities who sought action against him. Praneeth later released a video, apologising for making the comments.