Pragmatic Pinarayi unveils comprehensive policy to bring CPM back to power in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bold move to secure a third consecutive term, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled a comprehensive policy document, "Navakerlathe Nayikkan Puthuvazhikal" (New paths to lead New Kerala), at the ongoing party state conference in Kollam.

The visionary document outlines strategic proposals that include significant private investments, mobilise resources through targeted cess and surcharges, and tackle the state's financial challenges head-on. The policy document unequivocally advocates for private sector participation in critical areas like higher education, industry, and tourism.

Key proposals include establishing private universities and research institutions through collaborative efforts, revitalising Public Sector Units, and injecting private investments to revive struggling PSU's on PPP model.

Tourism Investment: Strengthening the Investment Cell to attract large-scale hotel projects from private groups.

To boost revenue, the government proposes to impose fees and cesses based on income categorisation. Identify stagnant fee sectors and increase charges to mobilise additional revenue.

The policy takes a bold stance to tackle the financial crisis head-on by proposing cesses in various sectors to counter the `financial emergency' imposed by the Centre. This decisive move aims to stabilise the state's finances and prevent further economic downturn.

A key highlight of the policy is the proposal to reintroduce sand mining in dams to mobilise resources. The policy prioritises social security by proposing pensions for housewives, recognizing the vital role homemakers play in society.

The Left leadership unequivocally justified the CPM's strategic shift towards enhanced private investments and public-private participation, ensuring Kerala's rapid development and emergence as an investor-friendly destination.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the CPM wants to send out a clear message to the people that it is committed to meaningful change and is willing to adapt existing policies to meet future challenges and drive progress.

He said the assertive policy initiative demonstrates the Kerala government's resolve to drive growth, innovation and progress in the state. "We will not accept any conditions that are detrimental to the interest of Kerala or its people while accepting private investments," he said..

At a press conference, Govindan slammed the Centre for its blatant neglect of the state's needs. He defended the policy shift proposed in the Nava Kerala document ,stating that it has laid down a clear plan to revitalise the state's economy.