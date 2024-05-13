Polling officer at Hyderabad booth dies of cardiac arrest
Hyderabad: Champapet Minority Gurukul school principal Narasimha reached the polling booth at Red Hills on Sunday evening, along with the election voting equipment after being deployed on poll duty.
Upon reaching the station, he felt exhausted due to the sultry weather and dragged a chair to sit under the fan.
After sitting under the fan, he collapsed suddenly and on being shifted to the hospital, doctors declared that he was brought dead.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story