Top
Home » Southern States

Polling officer at Hyderabad booth dies of cardiac arrest

Southern States
DC Online team
13 May 2024 4:23 AM GMT
Polling officer at Hyderabad booth dies of cardiac arrest
x
Upon reaching the station, he felt exhausted due to the sultry weather and dragged a chair to sit under the fan. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Champapet Minority Gurukul school principal Narasimha reached the polling booth at Red Hills on Sunday evening, along with the election voting equipment after being deployed on poll duty.

Upon reaching the station, he felt exhausted due to the sultry weather and dragged a chair to sit under the fan.

After sitting under the fan, he collapsed suddenly and on being shifted to the hospital, doctors declared that he was brought dead.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
polling officer narasmiha dies at hyderabad booth polling officer dies of cardiac arrest 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick