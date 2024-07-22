Police Book Case Against a Profile on X

Vijayawada: Nunna police on Sunday booked a case under sections 61(2), 78, 79 and 353(2) of BNS Act and section 67 of the IT Act against a profile on X, identified as @vishalspeaksss.

The person on the profile made disparaging comments against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

Vijayawada Central constituency Telugu Mahila wing president Dasari Udaysri Yadav lodged a complaint against the X profile with Nunna police.

Police have started their investigations.