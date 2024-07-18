Police Book 21-year-old Under POCSO Act for Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl in Prathipadu

Vijayawada: A case under POCSO Act has been registered against a 21-year-old youth, G Koteswara Rao, for his “sexual assault” on a class VIII girl in Chinakondrupadu village near Prathipadu in Guntur.

Rao, an auto driver from the same village, pounced on the minor girl on July 12. The victim was from a Dailt family in the village, Guntur South police said.

The police said, “The mother noticed blood stains on the clothes of her daughter and learned that Rao sexually assaulted her.” A preliminary probe by the police revealed that the accused had “harassed the victim in the name of love” and had been warned by the victim’s parents.

The victim’s parents lodged a complaint at the Prathipadu police station on Tuesday. The police registered the case under POCSO Act and the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused was absconding, police said.

The police shifted the girl to a hospital for medical examination. Her health condition was stated to be stable.