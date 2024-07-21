Police Arrest Four Drug Peddlers with Rs.7 Crore Worth of Heroin in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Shamsabad special operations team and Madhapur Police, along with TGNAB arrested four drug peddlers with 1 kg of heroin and four smartphones, collectively valued at Rs.7 crore.

Police said the accused Nemi Chand Bhati got the heroin from Santhosh Achary, a major drug supplier who is in Jodhpur jail, The others arrested were Narpath Singh of Rajasthan, Ajay Bhati, and Harish Sirvi of Telangana. Police said the accused faced similar drug-related cases, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said. Police have started an investigation. Madhapur DCP Dr Vineeth G. said.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender commended the Cyberabad commissioner and his team for the arrests, “Your dedication has disrupted a major drug supply chain and reinforced public trust in our police force,” the DGP said in a post on X.