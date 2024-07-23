Top
DC Correspondent
22 July 2024 6:53 PM GMT
Pawan Promises Full Support for Naidu’s Decisions
Pawan Kalyan objected to the YSRC leader’s criticism of the government within a month of its formation. (Image By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has promised that he and the Jana Sena party would fully support any decision of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu for the state’s development. “We will cooperate one hundred per cent,” Pawan Kalyan said.

Speaking at a meeting of the TD-led alliance's Legislature Party, Pawan Kalyan said, “Even though the people taught a befitting lesson to the YSRC, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not learnt any lesson from the debacle.”

Pawan Kalyan objected to the YSRC leader’s criticism of the government within a month of its formation. “Jagan Mohan Reddy was arguing with the police before entering the house and he was provoking the MLAs to obstruct the Governor's speech. These are proof of his arrogance.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
